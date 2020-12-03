SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon's current spike in cases of COVID-19 has meant few school districts have been able to take advantage of the state's more relaxed metrics for going back to in-person instruction.
When Gov. Kate Brown announced the relaxed metrics at the end of October, the idea was that they would allow more students to receive in-person instruction.
"We would have had about half of our schools eligible for in-person instruction," Department of Education Director Colt Gill said.
With a surge in cases of COVID-19 in November, though, even the relaxed metrics were hard for most counties to meet.
"Right now, we have three counties eligible fully for K-12 instruction," Gill said. "We have one more that's eligible for at least elementary instruction. We have five that are in that transition space where if they've opened previously, they can remain open."
Currently, about 60,000 students in Oregon are participating in in-person instruction.
Although there have been more than 100 cases of COVID-19 tied to schools, the data so far shows the virus isn't spreading there.
"We aren't seeing many cases that are transmitted from one person to another," Gill said. "This is true across the country, it's true across the world from what we're reading."
But, Gill said, a case of COVID-19 in a school brings other challenges, forcing students and staff who may have been expose to quarantine, and putting a strain on local contact tracers, who may have to track down as many as 100 people for every positive case.
Gill said he is optimistic more students will be able to return to their classrooms with the arrival of a vaccine and more information about how COVID-19 spreads in young people.
As for whether a vaccination would be mandatory for all school-aged children, Gill said that's not his agency's decision.
"The current vaccine requirements in Oregon are set by statute," Gill said. "So that's something we could work with the legislature around."
