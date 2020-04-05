PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The battle is far from won, but in recent days, there’s been encouraging news in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the Pacific Northwest.
For starters, both Oregon and Washington leaders say social distancing is working. The Oregon Health Authority said limiting travel and social interactions has cut down infections by some 50 to 70 percent. That means fewer people clogging up hospitals and more room to treat the sickest patients.
Providence Health and Services on Sunday told FOX 12 that all eight of its hospitals are emptier than usual. A spokesman said that’s largely due to the decision to delay elective procedures.
As of Sunday, OHSU reported that it was caring for nine patients with COVID-19 and had plenty of critical care beds and ventilators available.
The good news prompted both Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee to donate state stashes of ventilators to New York.
“It was not a difficult decision,” Brown said in a Skype interview with FOX 12 on Saturday. “We know where we are in terms of bed capacity and ventilator capacity, and we’re in, at least right now, good shape and it made sense for us to help our neighbor out, particularly a community like New York that is just being devastated by this horrible pandemic.”
But there is one area where Oregon and Washington still fall short: personal protective equipment –particularly for healthcare workers.
While Providence said it’s in “good shape” when it comes to PPE, other hospitals are struggling. Legacy Health told FOX 12 it’s running low on some supplies and has “significantly increased usage. As a result, we have implemented conservation, reuse and extended-use procedures.”
Making matters worse, Gov. Brown’s office said there’s big problems with the stockpile of PPE sent by the federal government. Some supplies, like masks, are expired, recalled or even faulty in design, making them unusable.
“We are working really hard to be conservative with the supply that we had,” Brown said.
Right now, Oregon only has a fraction of the PPE it needs, and officials say they don’t know when supplies will be replenished.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
