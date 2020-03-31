PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – More Oregonians are feeling anxious and a decreased number believe the state is on the right track amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey results from a Portland consulting company.
DHM Research conducted the online survey from March 24 through March 30. The survey included 507 Oregon residents ages 18 and up and took about 15 minutes to complete. It included questions about people’s levels of anxiety, their sense of preparedness for coping with the pandemic, their perceptions of job performance of public leaders, and other related issues.
“In gathering responses, a variety of quality control measures were employed, including questionnaire pre-testing, validation, and real time monitoring of responses,” according to DMH. “To ensure a representative sample, demographic quotas were set, and data weighted by gender, age, race, education level, area of the state and political affiliation.”
The survey reports that 19 percent of Oregonians have moderate-to-severe levels of anxiety and 12 percent have severe levels. It states that anxiety levels vary by demographics and attitudes regarding coronavirus, but in general, young people and those with lower income and less education are especially anxious.
At 41 percent, the majority–but just barely–of Oregonians said they believe that Oregon is on the wrong track, according to survey results. 40 percent said they believe the state is on the right track.
The survey states there is a large increase in the number of Oregonians worried about their personal finance situation, with lower-income Oregonians the most worried. 73 percent of people with incomes below $50,000 say they are worried, compared to 60 percent of those with incomes between $50,000 and $100,000, and 45 percent of people with incomes above $100,000, according to DHM.
Among other key findings, the survey states that 40 percent of Oregonians believe they are not prepared to deal with a coronavirus infection in their household, and many expect to need help in the coming days.
Survey respondents gave President Trump and Gov. Brown mixed reviews for their handling of the virus, largely driven by partisan differences, and most said they believe that problems associated with coronavirus will continue to get worse for at least another month.
Read through the complete survey findings and methodology below.
'COVID-19 survey says Oregonians are anxious, worried about money, unsure if state is on ‘the right track’ The state is definitely not on the right track with Kate Brown driving the bus.
Wait until Kate declares a state financial emergency, and takes the 1.6 billion in the tax kicker account. Don't think she isn't trying to find a way to do that right now.
