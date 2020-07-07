MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- Testing is becoming a growing concern in some states as COVID-19 cases surge.
FOX 12 wanted to find out where Oregon stands when it comes to testing and an increased demand.
Whether it’s with the help of a doctor’s office, an urgent care or a public drive through site, testing for COVID-19 in Oregon is more accessible right now than ever.
“We really encourage anyone to get tested who might have any symptoms that could be COVID-19,” said Kim Toevs, Communicable Disease Director for the Multnomah County Health Department.
Toevs said the county’s testing site in Gresham still has the capacity to see more people.
“And we definitely are seeing folks, our positivity rate is pretty high,” she said.
Toevs contributes part of that high positivity rate to more testing being easily available for all communities.
“I think it’s been really important for folks to have a low barrier place to go,” she said.
But, still with positive cases on the rise, Multnomah County could one day look like some areas in other states where an increased in demand has lead to lengthy wait times and reported testing shortages.
“I do have concern,” Toevs said. “We currently are having some slowdown in getting lab results turned around to us in a timely fashion because there has been a significant increase in testing with some of the commercial labs.”
“We also know that OHSU has opened up their testing at the Expo Center and in Hillsboro to a broader set of folks and they’re seeing really long lines and waits for people,” she continued. “So, I think we have some concern with the increase, the need to have more people tested and the increase desire for testing.
She went on, “Sometimes there’s not enough testing resources, the lab capacity isn’t quite high enough.”
Walgreens also has a drive through testing location in Oregon, but when Fox 12 looked at making an appointment online, Walgreen’s site didn’t show any available.
FOX 12 reached out to Walgreens to check on the lack of appointments and ask if they’re filling up faster but did not immediately hear back.
FOX 12 also reached out to the Oregon Health Authority to see if they had any future testing concerns for the state as a whole. No one responded.
