PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - COVID-19 testing was conducted at 683 long-term care facilities in Oregon, with preliminary results showing an infection rate of 2.2%.
The Oregon Department of Human Services and Oregon Health Authority provided an update on the testing Tuesday.
The tests were part of objectives set by Gov. Kate Brown for Oregon’s coronavirus response.
Staff and consenting residents were tested at nursing, assisted living and residential care facilities.
Facilities were required to complete administration of tests by Sept. 30 and follow up by submitting results. With baseline testing complete, the plan calls for facilities to test all staff at least once a month on an ongoing basis.
Brown said Oregon enacted “some of the strictest visitation policies in the country” at the start of the pandemic for long-term care facilities.
“One of the most heart-wrenching aspects of this crisis is the reality that, to keep our vulnerable long-term care residents safe, so many Oregonians have not been able to visit their loved ones, to sit with them, to hold their hands,” said Brown. “With this first phase of long-term care testing complete, we are one step closer to finding a way to strike the balance between keeping our long-term care facilities free of COVID-19, and making sure residents are able to have the family time that is so critical to their wellbeing and health.”
Facilities are required to report any positive test result immediately to their local public health authority and ODHS. ODHS conducts at least weekly onsite visits to facilities with COVID-19 cases and collaborates with OHA and the facility’s local public health authority to monitor how the outbreak is being managed.
For more on COVID-19 response, testing, visitation restrictions and other information regarding care facilities in Oregon, go to Oregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.