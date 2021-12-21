PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - COVID-19 testing kits are the hot-ticket item this Christmas that just about everyone is trying to get their hands on, but with the high demand comes a lack of supplies. Many places have been sold out of the at-home kits for months.
“I understand why people would want a negative test before visiting family, that’s a solid strategy for prevention but it’s just very difficult to make it happen given our strained supply,” Dr. Jennifer Vines, the Multnomah County Health Officer, said. She said if you can’t find a test and you have any symptoms, the best thing to do is stay home.
“If you’re feeling sick at all even if you are vaccinated or recently boosted, don’t assume that it can’t be COVID, it very well could be COVID and the best thing to do is stay home until you’re feeling better,” Vines said. For those who can get access to a test, Vines said you should do it within 24 hours especially if you are travelling.
“Unfortunately there’s no absolute guarantee especially now that we’re facing Omicron and still learning about it,” she said. Multnomah County isn’t currently offering any public health testing sites but Vines said that could change.
“Lots of things are in flux given the rapidly evolving situation with Omicron and the promise of at least from the federal government getting more self tests to people which I think are just so much more convenient than having to pull staff away from more urgent efforts around vaccine and pretty soon taking care of ill people in our hospitals,” she said. The Oregon Health Authority said it’s anticipating more testing needs and will be setting up additional sites throughout the state.
If you need to find a test here are some resources: https://getvaccinated.oregon.gov/#/locator?lang=en or www.doineedacovid19test.com.