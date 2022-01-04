COVID-19 tests becoming scarce around Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - President Joe Biden reassured Americans they will be getting at home rapid COVID-19 tests during a speech to the nation on Tuesday but simultaneously in Portland, people are struggling to find those antigen tests.
FOX 12 went to two walk-in-clinics in the metro area and found they were all out of tests. People were turned around at a site in the Hollywood District where they advertise free and rapid COVID-19 tests. It was the same at a clinic in Walgreens where people were being told there were no tests. Portlander, Diego Perez, was one of those turned away.
“This is actually my third stop but unfortunately I haven’t had luck finding some," Perez said.
Perez said he is trying to find a rapid test so he can show his employer whether or not he can work.
“I’m trying to go back to work ASAP," Perez said. "If it takes all day you know.”
Perez said his employer isn't allowing him to use sick days while he hunts for a test. So for him, finding a test to see if he has COVID-19 is even more important.
“If it is that, it sucks because I’ll have to quarantine," Perez said. "But if not that’ll be cool because I can go back to work.”
When it comes to PCR tests, there is a growing wait time for results to come back. The Oregon Health Authority said it generally takes one to three days for results, but they are hearing from some Oregonians, they're waiting a week.
GS Labs is a private lab in the metro area that runs PCR test samples. When FOX 12 called the lab's call center, we were greeted with a recording saying PCR test results will take up to five days because of the high demand for tests. FOX 12 reached out to GS Labs for comment, but we didn't hear back.
For Perez, he said he's just trying to do his part by getting tested, to make sure he isn't COVID-19.
“It’s better to be safe than sorry," Perez said. "I’m trying to keep making money. Unfortunately, I can’t do that.”