PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –The possibility of a major snow and ice storm this week is putting a big question mark on all those appointments scheduled to vaccinate seniors and others this weekend at the two mass vaccine clinics in Portland.
Executives from all four major hospitals in the Portland area met Tuesday to discuss these contingency plans and how they'll impact those with vaccines scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
OHSU, Providence, Legacy and Kaiser are in charge of running mass vaccine clinics at the Oregon Convention Center and PDX.
Legacy's spokesman said the chief operating officers from each hospital had a meeting Tuesday to discuss the potential weather impacts on vaccinations.
Concerns include: what will happen to the vaccines if people cannot make it to their appointments due to snow or ice or in a major snowstorm? If all appointments would have to be canceled, what would that mean for rescheduling, future appointments and vaccine doses?
FOX 12 reached out to all four hospitals asking for interviews and any specific information that could be shared about snow and ice plans.
Hospital employees tell FOX 12 that they are working on plans and will share details when they finalize them.
FOX 12 also reached out to the Oregon Health Authority to ask about its involvement in the plans or if they could provide any information on what people with appointments should expect. The OHA only referred us back to the hospitals running the clinics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.