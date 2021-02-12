Convention Center Vacc Site Closed

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Due to winter weather conditions across the metro area, the Oregon Convention Center will close the COVID-19 mass vaccination site for two days.

According to the National Weather Service Portland, about an inch of snow fell across the metro area overnight. Another round of snow and ice is expected to hit the area Friday evening into Saturday morning.

A Legacy Health spokesperson says the convention center will be closed Friday and Saturday for vaccination appointments to "ensure the safety of patients and staff."

Anyone who was scheduled for an appointment on either day will be contacted by a Legacy Health team member, who will help with rescheduling their appointment.

