PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Due to winter weather conditions across the metro area, the Oregon Convention Center will close the COVID-19 mass vaccination site for two days.
According to the National Weather Service Portland, about an inch of snow fell across the metro area overnight. Another round of snow and ice is expected to hit the area Friday evening into Saturday morning.
Well it's official! The office has a snow depth of 1" of snow. Since midnight we got .4" of snow which brings our depth to 1". While it may not sound like a big deal to those in the Midwest, the last time we saw 1 or more inches of snow here was on Feb 10th, 2019. #PQRobs— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) February 12, 2021
A Legacy Health spokesperson says the convention center will be closed Friday and Saturday for vaccination appointments to "ensure the safety of patients and staff."
Anyone who was scheduled for an appointment on either day will be contacted by a Legacy Health team member, who will help with rescheduling their appointment.
