PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 14, while the wintry weather continues in the area.
Organizers say members of their team will contact those scheduled for an appointment on Sunday and assist them with rescheduling.
The mass vaccination site for Monday morning will be delayed until 9:00 a.m. Anyone scheduled for an appointment between 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. will be rescheduled for later in the day on Monday.
