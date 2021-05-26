VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The COVID-19 vaccination site at Tower Mall will be closing on June 29, according to Clark County Public Health.

The vaccination site first open at Tower Mall on March 5. Since then, more than 36,000 dose of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered at the site.

Public Health officials say anyone who receives a first dose at the site through June 8 will be able to return to the site three weeks later to receive a second dose. Anyone who receives a first dose after June 8 can go to a local Safeway or Albertsons pharmacy, or another local pharmacy or medical office offering Pfizer vaccine, to receive a second dose.

"The Tower Mall vaccination site was opened to make COVID-19 vaccine easily accessible to the community," said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director. "Through our great partnership with the city of Vancouver and Safeway, and with the support of our Medical Reserve Corps volunteers, we’ve vaccinated thousands of people at Tower Mall. Those who aren’t yet vaccinated still have time to take advantage of the drive-thru and walk-up options at Tower Mall. We want to vaccinate as many people as possible before closing the site on June 29."

The vaccination site, located at 5403 East Mill Plain Boulevard, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, and 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The site is close 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Appointments can be scheduled on the Safeway/Albertsons website. Those who do not have internet access or need help scheduling an appointment can call Public Health at 888-225-4625. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 12 years and older. Those younger than 18 must have a consent form signed by a parent of legal guardian.

In addition to Tower Mall vaccination site closing, the Washington State Department of Health will close the site at the Clark County Fairgrounds at the end of the day on Friday, May 28. Those who received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine at the fairgrounds can go to the Tower Mall site for their second dose.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit clark.wa.gov/public-health/covid-19-vaccine.