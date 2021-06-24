VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Tower Mall in Vancouver will be closing early on Saturday and Monday due to the extreme temperatures that are forecast.
The site will now be open on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and on Monday from 8:30 a.m. until noon. The remaining hours will be on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed 12-1 p.m.) and on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (closed 12-1 p.m.). Tuesday will be the final day the site will be open.
The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce will give out $50 gift cards to people who are vaccinated at the site on Friday.
The vaccination site offers drive-thru and walk-up options. Appointments can be scheduled online but are not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.