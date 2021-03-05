COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Tower Mall in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – On Friday, a new vaccination site opened in Clark County.
Located at Tower Mall in Vancouver, the appointment-only site is set up to run until Tuesday.
Tower Mall COVID-19 vaccination site opened today! 🙌🏻 Appts are required. pic.twitter.com/UY6Bnj6VKJ— Clark County WA_PH (@ClarkCoWA_PH) March 5, 2021
If more vaccine becomes available, officials are hoping to keep it open longer, to work through a long waiting list.
Clark County Public Health said the plan for the site is to vaccinate 600 people a day.
In a matter of seconds Friday morning, Betty Kellogg got her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“I signed up as soon as they said you could sign up. And I've been checking regularly and been getting nothing and then on Tuesday, I got an email saying I was eligible and then zip zip. I'm very impressed with their setup, too,” Kellogg said.
The site is managed by both CCPH and Safeway. The doses given at Tower Mall are from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which is separate from the county's allotment from the state.
To get a time slot booked, you must be eligible and on the county's waitlist. You can sign up on the county's website or call them to help.
"We've had a waitlist; people have either been going to the site or calling in. We have around 20,000 folks in that waitlist, still waiting for vaccines” Dr. Alan Melnick told FOX 12.
Dr. Melnick, Clark County's public health director, said they have enough vaccine to give out about 2,400 doses at Tower Mall over the four days this site is open.
If they get more vaccine, Dr. Melnick said he hopes they can keep this site running.
Eileen Correy told FOX 12 she's glad she was able to get her shot, something that take just seconds to happen, but sometimes takes weeks of waiting.
"I didn't feel it at all,” Correy said. "They're doing a fantastic job. I'm very happy they could be here."
CCPH says people who get vaccinated at Tower Mall will come back in three weeks for their second dose.
Washington’s government recently increased Clark County's allocation of vaccines.
Dr. Melnick said previously Clark County was getting a little more than 4,000 doses each week, but this week, he says the state gave the county just over 14,000.
Sign up for Clark County Public Health’s vaccine waitlist here.
