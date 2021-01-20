Covid-19 vaccinations begin at Oregon Convention Center

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The COVID-19 vaccination clinic set up at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland began vaccinations on Wednesday. The clinic is seeing people by appointment only, of those in phase 1A of Oregon’s vaccination plan.
The clinic, which is a partnership between Providence, Legacy, OHSU and Kaiser Permanente, plans to vaccinated about 2,000 people a day.
“I am just really grateful to get it,” Karen Hixson said.
She was one of the people in on Wednesday to get the vaccine.
“I am glad we were able to finally come and get it,” David Steele said.
“I was a little nervous, just like anybody would be but completely confident that this will help society,” Angela Faling said.
The hospital systems say they are working through an online tool to get people in the first phase registered. Once on the site, people sign up for a time and fill out a form, similar to what they would if they were going to a doctor’s visit. Once that is complete the person goes to their appointment at the convention center.
“It was a very easy process, there was parking available, I got right in line, filled out my paper work and it was all very simple,” Faling said.
At the Oregon Convention Center, nursing students, the National Guard and other volunteers are all helping out working to get Oregonians vaccinated.
Health care providers say the appointment system will help quell any long lines similar to what vaccine clinics are seeing in other parts of the country. As this effort gets under way health care providers say they will be able to scale up quickly.
The issue in scaling up is the supply in vaccine however. Wednesday, Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said that the state is not able to vaccinate more people than doses of the vaccine it is receiving.
“We are now at a place where we can administer virtually as much vaccine as the federal government can provide us,” Allen said. “Every single location around the state is going to be capable of administering more shots than we will have available, so we are looking forward to more vaccines becoming available.”
Right now Oregon is receiving about 100,000 doses a week of the vaccine. Last week OHA reports that several days the state was able to vaccinate 15,000 Oregonians a day.
