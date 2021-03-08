TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A church in Tigard opened as a clinic Monday morning, making it easier for more people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Day one was off to a busy and successful start at Rise Church.
The church has partnered with Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies to open a vaccination clinic with the goal of administering 600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines each day.
Appointments opened Friday, and in less than a day they were booked up for the week.
The clinic will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's expected to run through the month of March.
Those getting their vaccine Monday told FOX 12 they've struggled finding open appointments online for weeks. Being at the clinic and getting the single-dose vaccine is a huge relief for many.
"I tried to get online several times - it was down at the Convention Center. It always was like there's no spots available, and my wife tried to scheduled spots in different local areas and I tried that too. So, this worked out great," Dennis Thelin said. "I think it's really going to expediate and speed up the whole process, so it's good. I'm glad I don't have to worry about it anymore."
Anne Wallace, the health minister at Rise Church, says she worked with Washington County to open up the clinic for those who can't travel far for their dose.
Wallace says she wanted to make it easier for people with mobility issues and convenient for those who live close by.
Anyone who is eligible, and lives near Rise Church, Wallace says more appointments for next week are expected to be released on the Albertsons and Safeway websites later this week.
Pass on the jab.
