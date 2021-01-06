SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem Health and Marion County Public Health have expanded their vaccine clinic for people living or working in Marion County and included in the Oregon Health Authority's Phase 1a Vaccine Sequencing Plan.
The expansion of the clinic comes after OHA announced Tuesday that all four groups in Phase 1a are now eligible for the vaccine.
The president and CEO of Salem Health, Cheryl Wolfe, says after spending the last few weeks vaccinating their hospital staff, they feel ready to help the community.
“Over the past few weeks we have quickly vaccinated our employees and medical staff in order to protect our patients and those who care for them,” said Wolfe. “Now we are ready to help distribute vaccines, first to other Phase 1a groups, and more broadly as additional vaccine is available and regulators direct.”
Those Phase 1a groups include the following:
- Health care personnel at hospitals, urgent care clinics
- Health Care personnel and residents from skilled nursing, long term care and memory care facilities
- Tribal health programs
- EMS providers and other first responders
- Individuals who work in hospice programs; mobile crisis care and related services, and secure transport;
- Individuals working in correctional settings
- Health care personnel in outpatient settings, public health and early learning
- In-home care; day treatment services; death care workers
- Non-emergency medical transport
Wolfe says their model at the fairgrounds is scalable and sustainable, and can be replicated by other communities when it comes time to vaccinate the general public.
Marion County Commissioner Kevin Cameron, who is also the chair of the fairgrounds and expo center, was on hand Wednesday and told FOX 12 they don’t want vaccines sitting on the shelf.
“We’re going to give the go ahead to get people through this line as quickly as possible, even if OHA hasn’t given us the green light,” he said Wednesday. “If we feel like we’ve got people done, we’re saying, ‘Let’s go. Let’s move because it’s about our community, and sometimes state government doesn’t understand the local community. So we’re here to represent the local community.”
Salem Health is looking forward to scaling up the clinic when they can.
They believe one thousand vaccinations per day is doable, but feel they have the ability to do several thousand if needed.
The clinic will open Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Jackman Long Building at the Oregon State Fair and Expo Center, located at 2330 17th Street Northeast. It will be open the following hours:
- Thursday, Jan. 7 and Friday, Jan. 8 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 9 and Sunday, Jan. 10 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 11 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Salem Health says ongoing hours will be determined by vaccine availability.
Those in Phase 1a seeking a vaccination will be required to wear a mask or face covering at the clinic. Salem Health says people will be asked to attest to their eligibility as a member of OHA’s Phase 1A groups. Individuals should bring their insurance cards, as insurance will be billed for administration of the vaccine.
Salem Health is asking people who feel sick to please stay home.
“Protecting our first responders and the most vulnerable is the right thing to do. This is another step in that direction,” said Wolfe. “We’ve focused on building a scalable and sustainable vaccine model that can be replicated with community partners as more vaccine becomes available and additional groups are eligible for vaccination. When the time comes, we want to quickly vaccinate our entire community.”
