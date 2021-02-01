PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Many people across Oregon and the country are waiting for their chance to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. As of now two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, have been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA. A third vaccine by Johnson & Johnson is on the horizon, giving a little more hope to those waiting to get inoculated.
“Whatever’s available I will get it,” Mele Howland, who is 72 and waiting to get vaccinated, said. Howland said she hopes that she can get the vaccine by the end of February, which is also the time when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could become available if it’s granted emergency use authorization by the FDA. Howland said she’ll just be relieved to have some form of protection against the virus.
“Really just getting protected is right now, is the best thing so I’m not being choosy,” she said. Some of the main differences between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine versus the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines include that it only requires a single-dose and instead of using messenger RNA (mRNA) it uses a trojan horse approach. Professor of Pharmacology at Pacific University, Amber Buhler, explained that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a common cold virus or a adenovirus as a cover to sneak in the genetic code of DNA for the spike protein found in COVID-19 into the body.
“The important thing is it’s not using the whole DNA from the whole virus so it’s just this one, it’s just coding for this one protein so you can’t get COVID from it,” Buhler said. Your body then produces some of the spike protein so which primes your immune system so that you’re ready if the real coronavirus comes along. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is less effective than both Pfizer and Moderna. It is 72 percent effective in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 while Moderna is 94.1% effective and Pfizer is 95%. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine doesn’t have to be stored at freezing temperatures making it much easier to distribute. Buhler said people should get whatever shot they have access to.
“Right now our goal is to get as many people vaccinated with something good as possible and the Johnson and Johnson is good,” Buhler said. The new variants also pose a significant challenge to the vaccines and in some cases lowers efficacy, but Buhler said to avoid having vaccine resistant viruses we need to get everyone vaccinated with something as soon as possible.
“There are going to be mutations for which these vaccines are going to be far less effective but even if you have a vaccine that’s now only 50% effective against some really bad strain that’s still again halving the number of infections,” she said. We still don’t know how long any of these vaccines last or their effectiveness on preventing transmission but that date will come as more time goes on.
