COVID-19 vaccine doses begin arriving at retail pharmacies across Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - COVID-19 vaccines have begun to arrive at more than 130 retail pharmacies across Oregon. It's part of a new federal program to make the shots more accessible that covers 27 of Oregon's 36 counties. These locations include more than 100 Safeway/Albertsons locations, 13 Costco Locations, and 11 Health Mart (independent affiliate) Pharmacies.
Oregon state officials say these pharmacies are receiving 12,000 total doses per week as part of this program. This week, it's 12,800, which an OHA spokesperson says means one location got 200 doses. It is reported by CDC contacts, according to OHA, that this rate of dose delivery will remain the same or until supply allows for the increase.
An OHA spokesperson says the retail partners in this program will screen for Group 1a and/or appropriate age band per Oregon's vaccine plan.
Jill McGinnis, the director of communications and public affairs for Safeway and Albertsons (they share ownership) in Oregon, tells FOX 12 their stores will receive the bulk of the vaccine doses, about 120 locations across Oregon, and many have begun receiving them already. That's all but the four following locations: the Safeway in St. Helens and Woodland and the Albertsons in Hillsboro and Bend.
Each of the 120 locations will receive 100 doses at the latest by Friday, and McGinnis says they will potentially be receiving a higher allotment in the future, as many as 200 per store next week.
"We don't ever want to be in the position where we have more doses than we can administer, so we have been hiring pharmacists and pharmacy techs as quickly as possible," she said Wednesday.
You can't sign up to get a vaccine just yet.
McGinnis expects their online portals for Safeway and Albertsons to go live sometime Thursday with appointment slot times available as early as Friday.
"In the case that you don't have internet, you can call one of our pharmacies. We are anticipating that our pharmacies are extremely busy in this next week, so we're a little concerned that we'll be able to offer the best customer service over the phone," said McGinnis. "The website, definitely, is preferred as a way to manage all of the appointments, but we do understand some people don't have the internet or they may not be comfortable with it so they, definitely, can call their local pharmacy and be helped."
FOX 12 also reached out to Health Mart. It's up to each store owner to place an order, so the spokesperson couldn't give exact order numbers or share the locations.
As far as their online tool goes, it is up and running but not accessible to the public yet. A spokesperson says, right now, it's only being shared with the Oregon Health Authority so they can connect eligible people until Health Mart works out more of the details.
Costco is another retail pharmacy participating in the program.
According to their website, they are only offering vaccines right now in New York City, Oregon, Puerto Rico and Washington state.
Oregon is offering 13 vaccine locations. It appears their appointment portal is working but does not show any available slots as of Wednesday afternoon.
FOX 12 reached out to OHA to learn more about exactly when all these doses will be on the ground and when people can start making appointments at all these locations but did not receive an answer by Wednesday afternoon.
