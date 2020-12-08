PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As many Americans wait to see if the FDA will approve or grant emergency authorization of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., there are questions about who will be able to get it. One of those groups in question is children. The CDC says it could be a while before a vaccine is ready for kids.
According to the CDC, at first, COVID-19 vaccines may not be recommended for children. The CDC says during the initial clinical trials, only non-pregnant adults participated. However, clinical trials are expanding to include children 12 to 17-years-old.
Both Pfizer and Modern are testing their vaccines in that age group. It likely won’t be until mid to late 2021 until a vaccine for children is approved or granted an exemption by the Federal Government.
According to the Boston Children’s Hospital, vaccine makers can’t assume the new vaccine tested on adults will have the same results like these in children. The hospital says children and adults may have different immune responses, and vaccine makers may need different dosages than what adults receive.
For more information about kids and COVID-19 vaccines here.
