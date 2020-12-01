COVID-19 vaccine: How does it work and who should get it first?

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that healthcare workers and those living in long term care facilities be first to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
The CDC panel voted 13-1 with this recommendation, but ultimately it will be up to the states to decide.
“It is an end in sight basically, because we all are so over this, we want life to go on and to be able to be with our loved ones,” Angie Muresan, who operated Autumn Days Care Home in northwest Portland, said.
Muresan said the news is a relief for her and those she cares for. She said she wants to make sure the most vulnerable get the vaccine before she does.
“So, I just think of it as let’s protect those who need the most protection right now and eventually, I’ll get taken care of too,” Muresan said.
For many, this vaccine can’t come soon enough, but it won’t be the same as traditional vaccines like the flu shot.
“Those traditional ones can either be a piece of the protein or the protein itself or you can actually grow the virus and either weaken it or kill it,” Amber Buhler, a pharmacologist at Pacific University, explained. “And then put that in the vaccine and inject it as a whole, weakened or inactivated virus.”
The COVID-19 vaccine will be a messenger RNA vaccine.
“So in SARS-COV2, we’re going to be looking at a protein called the S-spike or S-protein that’s on the outside of the virus,” Buhler said. “And that’s the one we’re really interested in so we take the gene for that S-protein and we put it into the mRNA form and then we inject the mRNA into you.”
That mRNA is absorbed into your cells and then your body takes over and does what it normally does when it sees mRNA and makes the protein.
“So now, instead of making your own bodies protein, it’s making this protein from the virus, but it’s only making one, so it’s not like it’s replicating and infecting you, it’s only making that one particular protein that you told it to make,” Buhler said. “And then it’s putting that protein, in this case that spike protein, on the outside of the cell, and then the body’s immune system can see that protein there and create a response and create antibodies just as it would if it had seen that virus before.”
According to Buhler, mRNA vaccines cannot give someone COVID-19 because it doesn’t use the live virus that causes it and it does not affect or interact with our DNA in any way.
“You’re simply getting the genetic code for one protein from the virus that doesn’t go into your DNA, it doesn’t change your cell permanently it’s only there for a very, very short time because the mRNA degrades really rapidly so it’s there long enough to make these spike proteins and then it’s gone,” Buhler said.
Buhler said this is the first time using mRNA on a large scale, so it’s unknown if it will be more effective than traditional vaccines in the long term.
“A lot of times the effectiveness and duration of a vaccine depends more on what the virus is that we’re targeting than the vaccine itself,” Buhler said. “So some things like the flu, the virus is going to change and mutate really rapidly, so we need a new vaccine every year.”
Muresan said she will get vaccinated but like so many of our health care workers continue to do, she wants to put her patients first.
“I most likely will wait until all of those immune-compromised have the ability to take it first, and then I’ll be happy to take it,” Muresan said.
