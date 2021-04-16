COVID-19 vaccine questions answered: What can you do to prepare for the shot?

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - All Oregonians, ages 16 and older, become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
So, what can you do to prepare?
“There’s always a lot of anxiety going into any kind of vaccine, let alone COVID vaccine,” says Dr. Johanna Warren, the interim director for OHSU’s Center for Women’s Health.
There are a few do's and don'ts, according to Warren.
Question 1: Should I prepare for possible side effects with over-the-counter pain reliever?
Warren says no.
“What we do not recommend is any kind of pre-medication with any Tylenol, Ibuprofen, anything like that because we want to give your immune system its best shot at being able to mount an immune response,” she says.
Warren tells FOX 12 it’s perfectly fine after the shot to take over-the-counter pain reliever, and don’t forget to take your regular medications.
Question 2: Should I work out before or after the vaccine?
Warren says your usual activity is fine.
“If all of a sudden you are going from a couch potato and deciding that you want to start marathon training the day before your vaccine, you’re just going to feel dehydrated because your body’s not used to this, and your muscles are going to have lactic acid and you’re just going to give yourself another reason to not feel great,” she says.
Question 3: Should I have a celebration drink after getting my vaccine?
Warren says there isn’t any evidence she’s aware of that shows alcohol reduces the formation of antibodies, but do you really want to feel potentially worse?
“I think the question I always ask is, ‘Can it wait a day or two?’ Right? And if the answer’s, ‘Yes,’ just wait because, as we know, drinking alcohol can be dehydrating, as well,” she says.
So, there you have it. Remember to hydrate, sleep, and as Warren puts it, bring your best self the day of your vaccine appointment.
What can I do to prepare for the shot? Made my decision not to be one of the sheeple and be part of the experiment. In other words, I am not going to take the 'jab'.
