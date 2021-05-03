COVID-19 vaccine supply exceeding demand in some areas, shot appointments easier to find

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Nearly 43-percent of Oregon’s entire population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The next several weeks are crucial, health officials say. If enough people get the shot, we can get ahead of widespread variants.
In the last several days, we’ve started to see a real shift in terms of vaccine appointments. Some are easy to find, while walk-ins are available in others.
And a big change came Monday.
The All4Oregon mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center is now allowing people to self-schedule appointments. You no longer have to wait for an invitation to sign up. As long as there is community need, the All4Oregon site will continue to operate.
Meanwhile, some counties around the state are not requesting doses because the supply has exceeded the need.
An Oregon Health Authority spokesperson told FOX 12 there were 13 counties that did not need first doses this week.
Similarly, a spokesperson said, due to a slowing of demand and already-available vaccine at a given site, five counties stated they had adequate supply to cover their upcoming booster shot needs.
Utopia PDX, a non-profit run by and for Queer and Trans Pacific Islanders, is still hosting vaccine clinics and working to alleviate vaccine hesitancy.
Manumalo Ala'ilima, the executive director, told FOX 12 Utopia PDX works to provide accurate and current information to help people in their community feel comfortable making an informed decision about getting the vaccine. Ala'ilima said their vaccine efforts are not over.
“I’m not satisfied until I know, for sure, that this surge that we’re experiencing, especially after spring break or Easter, hits that plateau and it decreases,” said Ala’ilima.
If you’re still looking for a vaccine appointment, there are several appointments with Safeway, Albertsons, Costco, and Bi-Mart in the greater Portland area. As of Monday afternoon, there were also many appointments available through All4Oregon this week.
