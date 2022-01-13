PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - By now, many of us have started getting our tax documents; it’s a reminder that it’s that time of year.
Early birds will be able to file their federal taxes in just over a week, on January 24.
And fear not, tax experts say, this year, the pandemic didn’t further complicate things too much.
“I don’t think it should be necessarily any scarier or more difficult,” said Cass Hausserman, an associate professor of accounting at Portland State University. “If (people have) been using software in the past it should all be updated and ready to go.”
Here are a few tips that FOX 12 gathered from tax experts about the upcoming 2021 tax season:
First, be on the lookout for a couple special letters from the IRS.
If you have kids, letter 6419 deals with the advance of total child tax credit payments that were made to you and the number of qualifying children used to calculate that payment. You’ll need this document to prepare your taxes.
The second letter is 6475. It tells people if they qualify to claim a credit for missing all or part of the third economic stimulus payment.
New this year, people can now take a charitable contribution even if they are using the standard deduction.
Married couples can claim up to $600 of charitable donations. For an individual it’s $300.
If you were self-employed for any part of 2021 take stock of any days you may have lost work due to COVID illness in your family or remote learning.
“If you were sick with COVID or had kids (with COVID or remote learning), there is a credit that you might be able to get on your tax return to increase your refund or reduce the tax owned,” said Carrie Huffman, owner of Huffman Tax and Accounting.
The last tip, experts say snail mail isn’t the way to go if you’re itching to get that return.
“Filing electronically is going to be a big benefit this year because the IRS is incredibly backed up right now,” Hausserman said.
Tax Day this year is April 18.