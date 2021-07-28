PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The new Delta Variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Oregon and across the United States.
“99.5% of the people who are hospitalized now are people who are not vaccinated and the vast majority is because of the Delta Variant,” Dr. Bukhosi, an OHA Senior Health Advisor, said. He said hospitals are beginning to fill up because of the surge and cases are up 53% this week compared to last week. He said they didn’t expect the Delta Variant to cause as many problems as it has.
“Our case counts in Oregon have gone up to over 1,000 a day that is as bad as it was at the worst of the pandemic,” he said. The last time cases reached this level was back in April of 2021. Back then, Governor Kate Brown was sounding the alarm about a fourth COVID-19 surge similar with the numbers we are seeing now.
“Right now in the race between vaccines and variants, the variants are gaining ground and have the upper hand,” Governor Brown said during a press conference on April 23. Also during that time, Brown set a 300-person threshold for COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. If that number was surpassed, certain counties would have to tighten COVID-19 restrictions like capacity limits and a ban on indoor dining. However, now we’re not seeing the governor or OHA take those steps like before, despite the similarity in numbers.
“Communities can make those decisions themselves based on the rate of infection in the community and reliance on local public health experts and medical professionals, health professionals in the community,” Governor Brown said Wednesday. Ken Stedman is a professor of biology at PSU and said that the difference between now and then is that vaccines are now widely available and more than 70% of Oregonians are vaccinated. However, he said the numbers are still troubling.
“If we saturate our ICU’s then they’re not going to be available for other things, it’s the whole flatter the curve idea,” Stedman said. “Even if you are vaccinated but you get in a car wreck and you need to go to the hospital if it’s full with ICU, the ICU’s are full with COVID patients that’s not going to help you very much.”
