OREGON (KPTV) - The number of people in Oregon hospitals with COVID-19 continues to decline statewide.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, there were 60 fewer people in the hospital Tuesday with COVID-19 compared to Monday.

There was an uptick in the number of reported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, but there is an overall downward trend since cases peaked in mid-January.

Oregon to lift indoor mask mandate by March 31 SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon will lift its indoor mask mandate for public places no later than March 31, state health officials announced today.

Public health leaders are most concerned about COVID hospitalizations when it comes to dropping the mask mandate.

As of Tuesday, there were just over 800 people with COVID-19 in hospitals.

The Oregon Health Authority said when hospitals hit about half that number, or 400 COVID patients, that is when the state will be back to pre-Omicron hospital levels and the mask mandate will no longer be necessary.

OHA predicts that Oregon will get to those levels by late March, which is why the state expects to drop the indoor mask mandate before April.

OHA also announced 20 new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to nearly 6,400 people.