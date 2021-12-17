PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re looking to get tested before heading out the door for holiday travel there are different testing options and locations to pick from.

FOX 12 spoke with Wade Irby, pharmacist at Beaverton Pharmacy, who says the influx of people looking to get tests is more than usual.

Irby says his location is equipped with Covid-19 vaccines and boosters, adding that most people are in search of the at-home rapid antigen tests - one of the quickest options for travelers that are selling out fast.

“We have actually had trouble obtaining the tests. I know some other facilities have had trouble too. I have heard that the tests are being directed or prioritized in areas where there’s very little immunizations.”

After traveling to different locations in the Portland Metro area, Irby confirms there are at-home rapid antigen tests in bigger chain stores like Walgreens and Fred Meyer.

Portland International Airport has partnered with Carbon Health for on-site testing, offering both Rapid NAAT, test results guaranteed within 3 hours, and RT-PCR tests on a walk-in or appointment basis.

Lindsey Whitehouse with Carbon Health says if you're traveling internationally, Carbon Health recommends you book an appointment 2-3 days before your travel time depending on the requirements with your carrier and destination.

The hours of the Carbon Health Portland Airport site are 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. every day, except for December 24 and December 31 when hours are 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., and for December 25 and January 1, when the site is closed.

To make an appointment with Carbon Health, click here.