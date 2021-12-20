MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Since Monday afternoon, lines seem to be longer for booster shots or getting a COVID test in the metro area.
Dr. Ann Loeffler says there may not be enough tests to go around. Many stores have run out of rapid tests and other places take 2-3 days, which isn’t ideal if you’re heading out for the holiday.
“You want to do what you can. If you have some tests at home and you’re going to an event and vulnerable people will be there or you’re not completely vaccinated, it would be great to have a test. It’s more important to try to get tested if you are symptomatic. In that case, you just have to give your regrets to the host and stay home until you can sort it out,” says Dr. Loeffler, deputy health officer for Multnomah County.
Some COVID testing sites are closed for the holidays. If you aren’t able to get a test done before you plan to see family and friends, and you don’t have symptoms, experts say to wear a mask and do your best to social distance.
However, there are enough booster shots to go around. Those in line said, it didn’t matter if they were traveling for the holidays, they just wanted to be cautious. Experts don’t know how extreme the Omicron variant can be but as the saying goes, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
“It’s a hassle but I think it’s a necessity. I already got my flu shot, that’s out of the way,” says Andy Macha, who got his booster shot on Monday.
Experts have also said a fourth shot specifically catered to Omircon is in the works just in case.