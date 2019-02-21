LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are searching for the person(s) who killed a cow elk and left it to waste in Linn County.
The investigation began on Feb. 19 after the cow elk was found on private property off of Larwood Drive near Scio.
OSP said there is an authorized cow elk hunt happening at this time, but the elk was killed on private property. They also said a large amount of meat was left to waste. The front shoulders and neck meat were not taken.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact OSP dispatch at 1-800-442-0776, *OSP(667), or the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888 and leave information for Senior Trooper Jim Andrews.
Information that leads to an arrest is eligible for either a cash reward or preference points, outlined below:
Preference point rewards:
- 5 Points-Bighorn Sheep
- 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat
- 5 Points-Moose
- 5 Points-Wolf
- 4 Points-Elk
- 4 Points-Deer
- 4 Points-Antelope
- 4 Points-Bear
- 4 Points-Cougar
Cash rewards:
- $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose
- $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope
- $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf
- 300 Habitat Destruction
- $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl
- $100 Furbearers
- $100 Game Fish and Shellfish
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.