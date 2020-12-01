LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - A fire destroyed a vacant shop in Longview early Tuesday morning and is being investigated as suspicious, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.
Just before 3 a.m., fire crews responded to the report of a building on fire in the 5000 block of Mount Solo Road. Crews arrived to the scene and found a large shop fully involved.
Officials said the shop and nearby home were boarded up and vacant.
The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, and no extension of the fire occurred outside of the building perimeter.
Several vehicles and shop equipment were inside the shop at the time of the fire. The loss is estimated at $20,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. According to officials, it is considered suspicious in nature.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
