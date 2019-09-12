Cowlitz Co. bats test positive for rabies, health department says

COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Two bats in Cowlitz County have tested positive for rabies, the first in nearly 10 years, Cowlitz County Health & Human Services says.
The bats were found by an area resident, according to CCHHS, who says pet exposures have occurred.
The health department says it is investigating possible human exposures. No additional information was released.
Rabies is a severe viral disease that affects the central nervous system and it is almost always deadly, according to health officials.
People can get rabies after being bitten by an infected animal, Dr. Alan Melnick with CCHHS says. It can also be contracted when saliva from a rabid animal gets directly into a person's eyes, nose, mouth or a wound.
If you find yourself in close proximity to a bat in your home and are not sure if you were exposed, call your healthcare provider and CCHHS at 360-414-5599.
