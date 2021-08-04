COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars after assaulting a SWAT team during an hours-long standoff.
At about 10:10 a.m. Cowlitz Co. 911 got a call from a woman who said her husband had a knife, chased her in their home, and threatened to sacrifice “sacrifice her to God.” Deputies responded to the scene located in the 200 block of 46th Avenue in Longview and were able to get the woman to a safe location.
The suspect, a 55-year-old man, came out of the home but would not comply with commands to surrender. The suspect went back inside the home, yelled at deputies, and challenged them to come inside. Deputies say he also threw items and shattered glass in the driveway where law enforcement was parked.
The Lower Columbia Swat Team was called in after the suspect told negotiators he had a shotgun and neighbors confirmed there was one inside the home. Law enforcement says the suspect assaulted SWAT team members as they attempted to take him into custody. He also assaulted the Sheriff’s Office K-9 by hitting it with a pool cue, causing a cut to the dog’s ear.
Deputies say the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to the hospital and then to jail.
What kind of hospital. Psychiatric? So, they released him, he's good to go for a trial, right?
