Cowlitz Co. deputies: Man missing after kayak capsizes on Silver Lake

COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The search is on for a man who disappeared after two kayaks capsized on Silver Lake, outside of Castle Rock.
Cowlitz County deputies say 47-year-old Stephanie Green of Kelso and 28-year-old Robert Chick of Castle Rock launched their kayaks from the Kerr Road boat ramp Friday night.
Deputies say Green and Chick were with two dogs and paddled to the tip of Treehouse Island where they tried to land unsuccessfully.
The two were paddling back to the boat ramp when at one point after dark, Green’s kayak capsized.
Deputies say Chick then began to tow Green, but they were unable to make headway back to boat ramp, possibly due to wind.
Deputies say the two saw lights from a private dock on the north shore and started paddling towards them.
While on their way there, Chick’s kayak capsized as well. Green told deputies that Chick tried to use the kayak for floatation before he disappeared.
Deputies say Green was able to call 911 while clinging to a kayak. She was rescued and taken to St. John Hospital in Longview, where she was treated and later released.
Deputies and Cowlitz Dive Rescue responded and started a search for Chick. Searchers found the kayaks but did not locate Chick. The dogs were recovered from the island and turned over to the Humane Society.
Crews resumed the search on Saturday. They used several boats and sonar to search the area, and a local helicopter pilot assisted by flying over the lake, but so far, they haven’t been able to find Chick.
“The water is about 51 degrees and visibility very poor, eliminating the possibility of a visual underwater search,” the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office says deputies will make periodic checks of the area to try and locate him.
