CASTLE ROCK, WA (KPTV) - Fire officials say a wildfire that began near Castle Rock Tuesday afternoon has been contained.
Washington State Department of Natural Resources said crews were called out to the fire at around 4:40 p.m.
The fire was reported off Interstate 5 near Bond Road and Millo Lane.
FOX 12 spoke with a man who said he was the property owner. He said he was legally burning wood piles when the fire got out of control.
Cowlitz County Fire District #6 officials confirmed to FOX 12 Wednesday the likely cause of the blaze was an out of control burn pile.
The fire was never a threat to any structures.
On Wednesday morning, Cowlitz Co. fire chief said the fire is fully contained, but crews remain on scene to handle any hot spots.
DNR officials said the fire was estimated at four acres.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
