COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Officials with Cowlitz County Health & Human Services reported Friday that the county is exceeding records for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations set early in the pandemic.

Officials said weekly case counts in Cowlitz County have seen an almost eight-fold increase since early July, with the average number of cases reported each day rising from seven for the week of July 4-10 to 58 for the week of July 29-Aug. 4. The county's case rate is the fourth highest in Washington.

The county has also seen an increase in hospitalizations since early July. From July 18-31, officials said an average of one to two people were hospitalized for the coronavirus per day. The county’s new per capita hospitalization rate is reportedly currently double the state average and is the eighth highest of all 39 counties in the state.

Officials said the majority of cases are among people who are unvaccinated against the virus. Of the county's total population, 44.6% are fully vaccinated and 48.9% have received at least one dose. People who are vaccination may still get the Delta variant in a breakthrough infection and may be contagious, however, infections in fully vaccinated people tend to be mild.

"This is a pivotal time for Cowlitz County. Cases and hospitalizations have hit all-time highs and continue to increase," said Dr. Steven Krager, deputy health officer for Cowlitz County. "COVID-19 vaccines continue to be our best defense to control the virus and save lives. Because transmission levels are so high right now, we must take other steps to keep the virus in check."

Cowlitz County officials are urging residents to get vaccinated, avoid gatherings if unvaccinated, wear face coverings in public indoor spaces, and to take other preventative measures.