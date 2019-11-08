COWLITZ COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving a log truck Friday morning.
Cowlitz County deputies responded to the Weyerhaeuser 6500 line for a report of a log truck that had gone off the roadway around 9 a.m.
Weyerhaeuser's dispatch center reported another driver was out with the involved vehicle and was unable to obtain a pulse from the driver, according to deputies.
Deputies said when they arrived, they found the log truck which had gone downhill after leaving the logging road.
The driver, identified as Robert N. Smith, 58, of Longview, died from his injuries during the collision.
