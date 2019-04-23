COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Family, friends and the community will gather Wednesday to say goodbye to Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin DeRosier.
He was shot and killed in the line of duty on a a call on April 13 near Kalama.
We’re in Cowlitz County where the community will say goodbye to Deputy Justin DeRosier tomorrow. He was shot and killed in the line of duty. A procession is planned here, memorial in Portland. pic.twitter.com/GJIVsIhQdB— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) April 23, 2019
Wednesday, a public memorial service will be held at the University of Portland. Before that happens, a procession is to wind through Longview and Kelso. It is set to begin at 10:20 a.m. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s office said it will start at Washington Street and head south on 7th Avenue before turning onto Tennant Way and moving north on Third and out to I-5.
Across Longview and Kelso there are little reminders of the pain the community has felt over the last 10 days.
“Especially being close to law enforcement it was devastating for us,” Ann Lucas said.
Flags still fly at half-staff and readers boards across the area have messaged for the DeRosier family.
“Let them know that their community is supportive and how much we do care,” Keli Chosen said.
The sign outside of PT Northwest where she works is one with a message.
“To give our support to the DeRosier family and let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers,” Chilson said.
Those who knew DeRosier said he loved going to work every day and that law enforcement was not a job but a calling for the 29-year old.
“I don’t know that it will be something that will be easy to bounce back from and I think that everybody in our community was hit hard by that,” Lucas said.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is asking those who wish to pay tribute along the procession route be in place by 10 a.m.
“I think there will be a lot of people lining the streets, I know there are many of our team members that will be out there during that time when it comes through Longview Kelso are just again to pay our final respects,” Lucas said.
