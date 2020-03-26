COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Cowlitz County.
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services reported Thursday that there are now seven diagnosed cases of the coronavirus in the county.
The latest cases include a man in his 30s, diagnosed Wednesday, recovering at home; a woman in her 70s, diagnosed Wednesday, receiving treatment at the hospital; a man in his 70s, diagnosed Thursday, receiving treatment at the hospital; and a man in his 60s, diagnosed Thursday, recovering at home.
The first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in Cowlitz County was reported last Friday.
On Thursday, Clark County reported 28 new cases of the virus, bringing the total there to 48, with five deaths.
Statewide in Washington, as of Thursday, there have been 3,207 cases of COVID-19, with 147 deaths, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
