KALAMA, WA (KPTV) – The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy who was shot and killed in Kalama Saturday night.
The sheriff’s office said Sunday that the deputy was 29-year-old Justin DeRosier. He leaves behind his wife and 5-month-old daughter.
DeRosier grew up in Kelso and was a Kelso High School graduate. He joined the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office in May of 2016.
According to the sheriff’s office, DeRosier was dispatched to a disabled vehicle blocking Fallert Road near Kalama River Road around 10:11 p.m. and was shot shortly after arriving.
Responding officers made life-saving efforts and DeRosier was taken by LifeFlight to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.
Shortly after midnight, he passed away from his injuries.
Deputies have located a person of interest in the shooting and are following up on other leads related to the case, including executing a search warrant at a nearby home.
The area where the shooting happened is closed to the public as deputies continue to investigate.
Fallert Rd. is still blocked off just after Whitney Rd. as the investigation continues into the deadly shooting of a @SheriffCowlitz deputy here last night. Investigators are asking people to avoid this area. We’ll have more information after a press conference at 2. pic.twitter.com/XzclZDVDce— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) April 14, 2019
The sheriff's office has requested assistance from the Clark County Major Crimes Unit with the investigation.
Anyone who has more information related to the shooting is asked to call the Cowlitz County Dispatch Center at 360-577-3098.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
