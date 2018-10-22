LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has identified a deputy involved in a deadly shooting in Longview last week.
Deputy Geary Enbody fired his weapon at 29-year-old Weston Willow Well Cole Oct. 17, according to the sheriff’s office.
The shooting occurred in the 600 block of California Way around 3 a.m. Enbody and other law enforcement were responding to a report of an unwanted person in the area, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies and officers with the Longview Police Department say Cole displayed a gun when they attempted to contact him and ran away and forced his way into a home with two kids and a babysitter inside.
The kids and babysitter escaped safety before Cole began shooting toward law enforcement from the home. Law enforcement fired back and Cole was subsequently pronounced dead, according to deputies.
The sheriff’s office Monday confirmed Enbody was not hurt during the shooting and is on administrative leave pending results from the ongoing investigation by the Clark County Major Crimes Investigation Unit.
Enbody is a three-and-a-half-year veteran with the sheriff’s office and worked for the Woodland Police Department before accepting a position with the sheriff’s office.
