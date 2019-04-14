KALAMA, WA (KPTV) – The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was shot and killed in Kalama, Washington Saturday night.
The deputy was dispatched to a disabled vehicle blocking Fallert Road near Kalama River Road around 10:11 p.m. and was shot shortly after arriving.
Responding officers made life-saving efforts and the deputy was taken by LifeFlight to PeaceHealth Medical Center in Vancouver.
However he died shortly after arriving.
Deputies have located a person of interest and the area of the shooting is closed to the public as officers continue to investigate.
Anyone who has more information related to the shooting is asked to call Sergeant Todd Barsness with the Clark County Major Crimes Unit at 360-397-2020 or todd.barsness@clark.wa.gov
