COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters extinguished a fire at an abandoned house near Rainier Monday morning, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
CRF&R crews were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. and say the fire at the home in the 28000 block of Old Rainier Road was threatening a nearby house, barn and shed. The fire was knocked down and the nearby exposures were sprayed with water to keep them from burning, according to CRF&R.
The nearby barn housed two “frightened but curious” cows, according to fire officials, who say the animal were not harmed.
Officials report no one had lived in the home for several months and say it was being used to store bales of hay and various auto parts and shop-type materials.
CRF&R says downed power lines, a steep driveway, and narrow roads slowed their response.
Investigators believe the cause of the fire was electrical. A dollar-loss estimate was not immediately available. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Deer Island and Goble assisted in the response Monday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
