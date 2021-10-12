PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In the past two weeks, the Portland Police Bureau and Oregon State Police have started a major crackdown on street racing. The first numbers are impressive: roughly 50 stops, about three dozen citations, at least 14 arrests, eight vehicles towed, and two firearms confiscated.

The city acted only after a spring and summer of complaints from neighbors and business owners mainly in north Portland. The situation was so bad this past spring that a motorcyclist was killed on North Marine Drive.

The dangerous and illegal crime of street racing also happens on other city streets as well, sometimes on city bridges.

Fast speeds, reckless driving, drifting, spinning - for hours and hours. Anyone who has to go anywhere could be trapped, and just because if often happens in the middle of the night, doesn't mean it wasn't causing huge problems for local businesses.

Brian Nickila owns Portland French Bakery on North Marine Drive. It runs 24/7, and frequently his workers couldn't leave because of illegal street racing activity.

"We got to be able to get home tonight. It's crazy out there. What do you want to do, wait around? Stick around after work and let it die down?" Nickila said.

Portland police said they didn't have enough officers to respond to street racing calls. The understaffed bureau prioritized shooting calls, which has reached record high levels this year.

Eventually, city commissioners acted on the complaints from neighbors and business people, toughening the law and forming a partnership with Oregon State Police troopers.

In just the last two weeks things changed with two major crackdowns. This past Sunday, police say 50 people came to race and left when they saw the large police presence and heard about the new fines and possible jail time.

Police are not saying where on North Marine Drive or elsewhere they are conducting their street racing enforcement missions. They say they don't want to attract more spectators.

There were two arrests Sunday night. One of the arrests involved a man going 100 miles per hour who ended up slamming into a patrol car, according to police.