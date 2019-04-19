Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Operation Homefront teamed up to feed military families for Easter.
About 40-families in the Portland metro area received the free meals on Friday as part of the Annual Holiday Meals for Military Program.
Military families who register online receive a meal that provides enough food for up to ten people.
Some of the families we spoke with said the program takes away a lot of holiday stress.
“It's a huge relief, I mean it's one last thing to have to work to do, I mean put together a big Easter dinner for the family, for the kids, extended family whatever that's coming over,” Washington County Trooper will finn said.
Nationwide, both organizations plan to give out 500-meals for Easter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.