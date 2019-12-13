VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A crash blocked traffic after a deputy tried to stop two drivers in Vancouver, according to police.
The crash occurred Friday night on Fourth Plain Boulevard.
One of the drivers tried to escape the deputy, lost control, and crashed into a pole near Stapleton Road, according to law enforcement. The second driver that was racing managed to escape.
The driver who crashed was arrested and is facing charges of DUI, attempt to elude, and vehicular assault. A passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. No additional information was immediately released.
