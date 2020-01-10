HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Drivers were asked to used alternate routes Friday after a crash blocked traffic in Hillsboro.
The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of East Main Street at Southeast Borwick Street and Northeast Century Boulevard.
The road was temporarily closed between East Main Street and Northeast Deer Run Street.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.
