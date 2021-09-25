WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation said I-5 northbound five miles north of Woodburn is closed on Saturday afternoon because of a multi-vehicle crash.

Police identify pedestrian killed in crash on EB I-84 in NE Portland PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau identified a pedestrian struck and killed in a crash on Interstate 84 on Monday.

ODOT reported the crash just before 4 p.m. on Saturday. It said it will be an extended closure for law enforcement investigation and reconstruction.

A detour is being setup for northbound traffic. Travelers should avoid the area or use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. FOX 12 will continue to update the story when we receive more information.