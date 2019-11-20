PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A crash closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 at the northbound Interstate 205 exit late Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 4 p.m. and all lanes remained closed at 4:30 p.m.
By 4:45 p.m., however, all lanes had reopened and only the shoulder remained closed.
While crews worked to clear the scene, drivers were advised to avoid the area or expect delays.
Firefighters said as many as three adults sustained minor injuries in the crash.
No further details were immediately available about the crash.
