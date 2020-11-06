WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A driver was rescued five hours after crashing down an embankment off Highway 6 near Glenwood.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at the water’s edge of Gales Creek at 6:23 a.m. Friday.
The incident was first reported as a fallen tree that took out powerlines. Once utility crews cleared the powerlines, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was discovered down an embankment.
Firefighters used a rope system to reach the pickup and discovered the conscious driver was still inside. It took an hour to safely rescue the driver from the heavily damaged truck, which was on its side against a tree.
The driver was brought up to the roadway with a rope system and taken to the hospital by ambulance. The driver’s injuries were described as potentially serious.
UPDATE: The truck has been removed and traffic is able to get by with the help of @OregonDOT flaggers. Thank you for everyone's patience. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/kVbxq1CbH3— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) November 6, 2020
The highway was closed for several hours. By 11:45 a.m., there were still slight traffic delays in the area while PGE crews restored power.
Firefighters said the crash occurred in a rural area with no nearby houses, so nobody heard or reported the crash.
The initial power outage occurred at 3 a.m. Investigators believe the crash caused the downed tree and powerlines at that time.
A cause of the crash has not been released, but Forest Grove Fire & Rescue stated, “As weather conditions have began to change with increased rains, it is really important to use caution when driving on area roadways, especially after sundown.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.