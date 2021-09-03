Crash in Ridgefield kills Woodland woman

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – Deputies say one woman was killed after a crash in Ridgefield on Monday.
At 2:17 p.m., EMS personnel and Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the intersection of Northeast 29th Avenue and Northeast 259th Street for the report of a two vehicle collision.
EMS attended to a female driver in a 2016 Hyundai Elantra that was in the ditch on the north side of NE 259th Street.
A witness to the collision stated that the Elantra had been facing north on Northeast 29th Avenue and pulled onto Northeast 259th Street directly in the path of an eastbound Freightliner truck.
The truck driver applied hard braking in an effort to avoid the Hyundai, but collided with its left rear door, sending the Hyundai into the ditch. That driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.
The driver and sole occupant of the Hyundai, identified as Jackie Mizer, 72 of Woodland, was transported to an area hospital with injuries. CCSO deputies learned later that Mizer had died at the hospital.
The CCSO Traffic Unit is investigating this incident.
