GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A driver crashed into a power pole in Gresham, causing thousands of Portland General Electric customers to be without power Thursday morning.
Just prior to 4:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash at Northeast Kane Drive and Northeast 17th Street.
Police said the driver and a passenger fled the scene after the crash, but were located and taken into custody.
The driver, identified as 22-year-old Abbigael Lee, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Police said Lee is facing charges of hit-and-run and unlawful use of a vehicle.
The passenger has been released.
Gresham firefighters reported multiple power lines were down across NE Kane Drive and power was out to the surrounding area and parts of Troutdale.
PGE was reporting nearly 4,800 customers were without power after the crash. According to PGE's website, power is estimated to be restored at around 7 a.m.
Northeast Kane at NE 17th will be closed to traffic while PGE crews make repairs.
